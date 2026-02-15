KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Greater emphasis must be placed on firearms handling skills among Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) personnel in view of the growing challenges posed by high-risk syndicate cases.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said emphasis on firearms handling was important to ensure officers maintained the highest level of readiness in handling increasingly high-risk assignments.

He said that to ensure officers remained proficient in handling weapons and stayed one step ahead in combating corruption, intensive training such as the annual shooting tournament had become an important platform to sharpen personnel agility and focus in the field.

“Every action in the fight against corruption must be guided by accurate facts, sound strategy and unwavering courage to safeguard the nation’s integrity.

“Just like at a shooting range, composure and precision are the keys to achieving the set target,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, Azam officiated the 2026 MACC Shooting Championship at the Malaysian Prison College Shooting Range in Kajang yesterday.

Meanwhile, MACC Security Division director Zuhairie Abu Bakar said in the same statement that discipline in firearm use formed the foundation of professionalism for every enforcement officer in complying with established regulations.

In the competition, Sriraman Renganathan from MACC Selangor clinched the Individual Male Centre Fire title, while Zatun Najmiah Mohd Sabri from the Investigation Division won the women’s category.

In the group category, the Investigation Division was crowned overall champion of the Centre Fire, while the Forensic Division topped the Plate Drop category.

In the VIP Individual category, first place went to the representative of the Kedah MACC director, Mansur Mohamad, with Zuhairie taking second place and Azam third. — Bernama