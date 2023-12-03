KUCHING, Dec 3 — The development of the Pan Borneo Highway project came as a learning curve for the Sarawak government to plan for other infrastructure development in the state.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the implementation of the over RM16-billion project had paved the way for the State Government to build coastal roads, as well as a second trunk road that would connect to the highway.

“I feel this project will not only stimulate development but will serve as a learning curve to carry out other major projects in Sarawak,” he said when speaking at the “Impian menjadi Realiti Lebuh Raya Pan Borneo Sarawak” dinner here tonight.

In addition, the State government also plans to construct a 145-kilometre road to link Marudi, an interior town in Miri Division, with Long Terawan and the world-famous Mulu National Park.

He added that Long Terawan would also be linked all the way to Mount Buda in Limbang Division and this road would be connected to a northern coastal highway that had been planned in the division.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said Sarawak’s fifth Chief Minister, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem had insisted that the Pan Borneo highway be a toll-free highway but has yet to have a standard on par with highways in Peninsular Malaysia.

He said the Prime Minister then, Datuk Seri Najib Razak who chaired the National Economic Action Council meeting had agreed with Adenan and the project was fully funded by the Federal government.

Works Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi who also spoke at the dinner said the Pan Borneo highway Sarawak project had now reached 98 per cent completion.

According to him, 19 of the 25 sections of the works for the highway had been completed, with the remaining sections to be completed in stages by the first quarter of next year. — Bernama