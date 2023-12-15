Advertisement

PETALING JAYA, Dec 15 ― A total of 689 summonses involving students from two Petaling Jaya schools have been recorded since January, said Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi.

She said among the offences were driving without a valid licence, modified motorcycles, expired road tax as well as not using a helmet, involving students aged 13 to 17.

“To address the issue, police have organised awareness programmes in relation to traffic and criminal offences via Op Didik for school students,” she said at a Prihatin Driver's Licence Programme for schoolchildren in the Petaling Jaya parliamentary constituency held at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taman Medan here today.

When asked if Op Didik had resulted in absenteeism in schools, Sasikala Devi said the operation is an effort by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to educate and enhance awareness among the students so that they will obey the laws.

Earlier, Sasikala Devi presented free learner's driving licences (L Licence) to 100 students of SMK Taman Medan and SMK Taman Datuk Harun as well as children of the Petaling Jaya police headquarters' (IPD) staff in an effort to ensure they have a valid motorcycle licence.

She said the granting of the L Licence was the result of a collaboration involving the Petaling Jaya IPD, Petaling Jaya Member of Parliament Lee Chean Chung, Road Transport Department, Petaling Utama district education office and Safety Driving Centre Sdn Bhd.

“This is a pilot project and hopefully, it may continue depending on the collaboration as well as sponsorship of all related parties,” she added. ― Bernama