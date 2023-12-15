KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― There is an increased number of flood victims housed in temporary relief centres in Kelantan, Terengganu and Selangor as of 8am today.

In Kelantan, the flood evacuees in Tanah Merah and Kuala Krai rose to 1,201 individuals from 336 families compared to 933 people in 249 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana portal, all victims are sheltered at 18 centres in both areas.

In Tanah Merah, the victims are being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kelewek, Balai Raya Padang Kijang, SK Alor Pasir, SK Kulim, Sekolah Menengah Ugama (A) Kajang, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Bunga, Madrasah Wak Seman Kampung Air Batu and SK Gual Jedok.

A total of 10 centres have been opened in Kuala Krai involving the district veterinary office, SMK Kuala Krai, SK Banggol Guchil, SK Bedal, SK Chenulang, SK Sungai Embak, Madrasah Kampung Sepuluh, Masjid Chucuh Puteri A, Pusat Komuniti Chuchuh Puteri A and Madrasah Chuchuh Puteri A.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Terengganu has also worsened, recording 461 victims from 148 families housed at nine relief centres in Hulu Terengganu and Setiu as of this morning.

According to the Terengganu Disaster Management Secretariat, there are 448 victims from 144 families in seven centres in Hulu Terengganu.

There are 132 victims from 30 families at the Village Restructuring Programme (PPSK) centre in Kampung Gunung Menerong; Lubuk Periok (110 victims from 43 families); and Kampung Kemat (39 victims from 14 families).

Apart from this, there are 122 victims from 48 families in Kampung Pengkalan Ajal; Kampung Pelandan (11 victims from three families); Kampung Cheting (29 victims from five families); and Kampung Tok Lawit (five victims from one family).

In Setiu, which is the latest district affected by floods last night, two centres have been opened, namely in Kampung Besut, housing five victims from one family, and Surau Mak Bakas, housing eight victims from three families.

In Selangor, according to the JKM Info Bencana portal, only one individual was housed at a centre this morning, making it a total of 106 victims from 35 families housed at the centre in SK Jaya Setia and Balai Raya Parit Mahang, Kuala Selangor.

Meanwhile, the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal said the river water level at RS Batu 8, Kuala Langat was at 2.07 metres (m) and was at the danger level while the Klang River in Bandar Klang was at an alert of 2.79 m as of 8.30am today. ― Bernama