KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his parents whose bodies, with multiple stab wounds, were found lying in their house in a Kampung Sungai Penchala.

Afendi Muhammad Agus @ Muhamed Ali, 42, nodded after the charges were read out to him before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He is charged with killing his parents, father Muhammad Agus@Muhamed Ali Omar, 82, and mother Darlisma Njatu Saleh, 72, at a house in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Jalan Penchala Hilir 6, Brickfields here, at 7.10pm and 7.20pm last December 9.

The charges were framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Vivien Yeap Jie Xi prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama

