PUTRAJAYA, Dec 14 — The secretaries-general for the new ministries established following the Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday will be named soon, said Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Zulkapli Mohamed.

He said a reshuffle among the secretaries-general would be done to ensure coordination within the ministries and prevent any overlapping responsibilities and jurisdiction.

“A reshuffle will ensure that each ministry has its respective secretary-general,” he told reporters after registering for the National Digital Identity or MyDigital ID with civil servants at the Public Service Department (PSD) here today.

The Cabinet reshuffle on December 12 saw the restructuring of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change into the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Sustainability.

The Communications and Digital Ministry is also split into the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Digital.

Regarding the review of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), Zulkapli said that the interim report of the study, including recommendations, is expected to be submitted to the prime minister in January next year.

“It still requires improvements as it is the first report prepared after the prime minister instructed that a committee be established to review the SSPA,” he said.

On July 14, the government agreed to review the civil service salary scheme, taking into account the increase in the cost of living and the fact that there has been no salary review since 2012. Following this, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Service Reform was held on August 7 to discuss the SSPA as a civil service reform initiative.

Meanwhile, Zulkapli said efforts would be made to ensure all civil servants are registered with MyDigital ID, which will facilitate service deliveries involving all ministries.

He said Mimos Bhd, as the implementing agency, would provide sufficient facilities by the middle of next year, before the registration process commences across all ministries and throughout the country.

MyDigital ID is a form of digital identification and verification of individuals that will be utilised by both the public and private sectors during online transactions with a single sign-on (SSO) facility. — Bernama