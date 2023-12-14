KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Three states were again hit by floods following continuous heavy rain since yesterday, while the situation in Perak improved, enabling all evacuees to return to their homes.

In Kelantan, 13 relief centres have been reopened as at 2.30pm to accommodate 427 evacuees from 114 families.

The Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) reported that in Kuala Krai, 61 of the evacuees (from 14 families) were housed at the relief centre at the Chuchuh Puteri A community centre, and 39 (from 12 families) at Madrasah Chuchuh Puteri A.

The relief centre at Chuchuh Puteri A Mosque is housing 42 people from 10 families; Veterinary Office (47 people, 17 families); Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Chenulang (73 people, 17 families); Madrasah Kampung Sepuluh (60 people, 12 families); SK Banggol Guchil (six people, two families), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kuala Krai (six people) and SK Sungai Embak (32 people).

Advertisement

In Tanah Merah, 26 people from eight families are at SK Kelewek; SK Gual Jedok (15 people, four families); Padang Kijang community hall (20 people, six families); and Madrasah Wak Seman Kampung Air Batu (97 people, 26 families).

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that the levels of Sungai Nal in Kuala Krai, Sungai Kelantan in Kampung Temangan, Machang and Sungai Lanas in Air Lanas, Jeli were still at the warning points.

In Terengganu, 85 people from 17 families from Hulu Terengganu district were evacuated to the flood relief centre at Projek Penyusunan Semula Kampung (PPSK) Felcra Gunung Menerong.

Advertisement

Terengganu deputy director of Education (School Management Sector) Azman Othman @ Abdullah said two schools in the Hulu Terengganu district had to be closed due to floods, namely SK Lubuk Periok and SK Felda Mengkawang.

“The schools have 281 students and 39 teachers. We are quite lucky because today is the last day of school before the term break starts tomorrow,” he said.

The number of flood evacuees in Selangor increased to 99 from 33 families as at 2pm, compared to 75 from 26 families this morning with all of them taking shelter at SK Jaya Setia and Parit Mahang community hall in Kuala Selangor.

The level of Sungai Bernam in Kampung Sungai Selisek, Hulu Selangor is at the warning point as at 2pm while Sungai Buloh in Parit Mahang, Kuala Selangor; Sungai Selangor in Rantau Panjang, Kuala Selangor and Sungai Bernam at SKC bridge, Hulu Selangor at the alert point.

In Perak, all 20 evacuees from 10 families returned to their homes from a relief centre at Masjid Al-Wusta, Batu 8 and it was closed at noon.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia forecast dangerous-level continuous heavy rain in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai in Kelantan as well as Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu and Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu until tomorrow.

It also forecast severe-level continuous heavy rain during the same period in Gua Musang, Kelantan; Marang, Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu; and Kuantan, Pahang while alert-level in Jerantut, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang. — Bernama