IPOH, Dec 14 ― Twenty people from 10 families were evacuated last night in Larut Matang and Selama in Perak due to floods caused by heavy rain yesterday.

Perak Civil Defence Force Disaster Management Committee secretariat said the Kampung Matang Gelugor residents were moved to the relief centre at Masjid Al-Wusta, Batu 8.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that the level of Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong was 3.57 metres this morning, above the danger point of 3.5 metres.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorm in Hulu Perak today. ― Bernama

