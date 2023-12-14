SHAH ALAM, Dec 14 ― Floods forced the evacuation of 75 people from 26 families to two relief centres in Kuala Selangor overnight.

Selangor Civil Defence Force Disaster Management Committee secretariat said the relief centres were opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jaya Setia and Parit Mahang community hall.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that the level of Sungai Bernam in Kampung Sungai Selisek, Hulu Selangor has exceeded the danger point but is on a downward trend as at 9am today. ― Bernama



