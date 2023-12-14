KOTA KINABALU, Dec 14 — A partnership between Parti Warisan and Sabah Umno looks increasingly likely as the latter’s chairman conspicuously attended Warisan’s annual general meeting today.

Leaders of both parties have hinted at a potential alliance, although they stopped short of confirming the extent of their relationship.

Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Bung Moktar Radin played it coy and declined to confirm talk of the partnership, saying “rumours will always be there”, but said that cooperation was always an important aspect in life.

“Cooperation is always inevitable... but when, we don’t know,” he said when asked by reporters if his attendance was an indication of a future alliance.

“I came because I was invited by the president himself. Nothing wrong with that since Warisan is also a part of the federal government, a component. So, should be OK, right?” he said with a laugh.

When further pressed about whether his relationship with Warisan was causing a rift in the party, Bung again chalked it up to just rumours, insisting the party was intact.

“No faction. That’s all rumours, or what people call, hearsay. Don’t believe it,” he said.

Bung, who is Lamag state assemblyman, attended the event in his red Umno shirt, along with state Umno secretary Datuk Jafry Ariffin who is also Sukau state assemblyman, along with an entourage.

Warisan president Datuk Shafie Apdal had previously hinted at a future partnership and reiterated as such in his speech at the meeting today and during the press conference.

“God willing, it will be a reality,” he said.

“We have had some discussions, for the benefit of Sabahans, and I’ve told them we are here.”

Shafie also said that there has been positive feedback from the grassroots on the partnership.

“We have had some events... in Semporna and Lahad Datu, and even in Tanjung Aru. So far, people have been accepting,” he said.

Speculation that the two parties will be working together began earlier this year when they attempted to unseat Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who had left Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia en masse with other state leaders.

Bung said that Hajiji, now Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah chairman, had reneged on many promises and deals.

However, Hajiji managed to hold on to power with the help of Pakatan Harapan assemblymen as well as several Umno assemblymen who went against the party’s orders and supported him.