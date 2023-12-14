KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The Court of Appeal has set December 29 for the case management to obtain the latest status of the appeal records and the grounds of judgment regarding the acquittal of Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad from three corruption charges amounting to RM2.8 million.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry said the date was set by the court’s Deputy Registrar Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli during today’s case mention, which was also attended by lawyer K. Sagana representing Bung Moktar and Zizie Izette.

“The deputy registrar (Muhammad Noor Firdaus) was informed by the High Court’s deputy registrar that the appeal records and grounds of judgement will be prepared as soon as possible,” Mohamad Fadhly said when contacted.

On September 15, the prosecution had filed an appeal against a High Court decision in acquitting and discharging Bung Moktar and Zizie Izette after allowing their applications for a revision against the Sessions Court’s decision in ordering them to enter their defence on the corruption charges.

Advertisement

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid ruled that it was a fit and proper case to exercise revisionary power under Section 323 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

The Sessions Court, on September 2 last year, ordered Bung Moktar and Zizie Izette to enter their defence on all three corruption charges. This prompted them to file revision applications in the High Court against the Sessions Court’s ruling.

However, the High Court struck out their applications without hearing the merits of the applications after allowing the prosecution preliminary objections against the applications.

Advertisement

The couple subsequently filed the appeal to the Court of Appeal and on July 7, 2023, they won the appeal and the court remitted back the revision applications to the High Court for the merits of the applications to be heard.

On May 3, 2019, Bung Moktar who was then the non-executive chairman of Felcra, was charged with two charges of accepting bribes of RM2.2 million and RM262,500 as an inducement to obtain Felcra approval to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trusts.

He is alleged to have accepted the bribes from Public Mutual Berhad’s investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid through Zizie Izette at Public Bank Taman Melawati Branch here between 12.30pm and 5pm on June 12, 2015.

Bung Moktar was also charged with receiving RM337,500 in cash from Unit Amanah consultant, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, under the name of Zizie Izette for the same reason and place on June 19, 2015, while Zizie Izette is facing three charges of abetting her husband over the matter at the same place, date and time. — Bernama