JOHOR BARU, Dec 13 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, was proclaimed as the chancellor of Kolej Universiti Islam Johor Sultan Ibrahim (Kuijsi) (formerly known as Kolej Pengajian Islam Johor (Marsah) at its 21st Convocation, here, today.

According to a post on his official Facebook, Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani were proclaimed as the pro-chancellors during the same ceremony which was held at the Johor Persada International Convention Centre.

Sultan Ibrahim also proclaimed the upgrade of Marsah to Kuijsi and presented the Chancellor Award to Nurul Shafiqah Mohd Azman.

Meanwhile, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, in his speech, said Johor was fortunate to be under the rule of Sultan Ibrahim, who prioritises efforts to raise the state’s education quality.

He said the Johor Sultanate has emphasised education, including religious education, since 1902, when it made it compulsory for all seven-year-old children to receive education.

“Furthermore, the Johor Sultanate sees Islamic Education as more than just about religion, but it encompasses all aspects of life,” he added.

A total of 508 graduates received their diplomas at the ceremony. — Bernama

