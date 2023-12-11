JOHOR BARU, Dec 11 — A 39-year-old woman has been arrested by police for trespassing on a property owned by the Sultan of Johor here yesterday.

However, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar was not present at the Pulau Danga Bayu palace and no damage or lost items were reported in the 6.30pm incident.

A source familiar with the incident said the woman had slipped past the auxiliary policemen manning the main gates to the exclusive Pulau Danga Bayu residences, where the Sultan of Johor’s private residence is located.

“However, the suspect did not managed to enter the palace area as several Johor Military Force (JMF) personnel, who were also the palace‘s security detail, managed to arrest her.

“Shortly after the incident, the Johor Baru North district police headquarters were informed on the alleged trespass.

“Several police patrol cars were immediately despatched to the location,” the source told Malay Mail today.

Another source said upon her arrest, the woman started arguing and claiming that she did not know that the area was a prohibited zone and is a gazetted palace area, but eventually calmed down.

“Police will investigate the incident for trespass,” he said.

The Pulau Danga Bayu residences consists of five large homes that are on a man-made island overlooking the Straits of Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim maintains a private home there which is called Istana Bayu.

This is a first time that there was an attempt to trespass in the sultan’s private property in Pulau Danga Bayu.

Previously, there have been several reports of trespassing in the Istana Pasir Pelangi palace grounds.