SEREMBAN, Dec 13 — Police received a report on an alleged abuse of a one-year-old boy in Sikamat as which has gone viral on social media, said Seremban deputy police chief Supt Mohd Rosli Ishak.

His team found a statement posted on Instagram from @faradelyn.aris, where the account owner alleges that her son was abused by his babysitter.

“The police report on the incident was received on December 7 and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

“If convicted, the offender can be fined up to RM50,000 or jailed for up to 20 years or both,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Rosli urged the public to refrain from any acts of child mistreatment or neglect.

In the meantime, the owner of the said Instagram account claimed that on December 5 while changing the infant’s diapers, her husband noticed bruises on their son’s back.

According to her (the victim’s mother), they began sending their son to the babysitter three months ago, and during this duration, she noticed bruises on the child’s body but the babysitter did not inform her about these incidents. — Bernama