KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Police arrested the parents of a six-year-old girl, a suspected victim of child abuse and neglect, who died at the Tunku Azizah Hospital (HTA) last Saturday,

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the couple, in their 30s, have been remanded from Wednesday (December 6) to December 16 to help in the investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment or exposure of children.

“The child’s father works as a p-hailing rider whereas her mother is a housewife. The couple also has two other children, aged three and seven, who are in good health and have been handed over to the Social Welfare Department for temporary care,” he said.

He told reporters this after the inauguration ceremony of the Setiawangsa police station by Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Seri Aidi Ismail.

Last Saturday, a six-year-old girl was reported to have died while receiving treatment at HTA, and was believed to have been abused and neglected by her babysitter in a flat in Bandar Tun Razak.

The post-mortem results showed the victim, born prematurely, had several health issues and died due to malnutrition.

Commenting on another matter, Allaudeen advised football supporters attending tonight’s Malaysia Cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Terengganu FC (TFC) not to cause any commotion before, during and after the match.

He said stern action will be taken against any supporter who causes any provocation tonight. — Bernama