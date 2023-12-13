Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 ― Police have arrested a man suspected of reckless driving that resulted in an accident involving a family of four on a motorcycle on the Sungai Besi Expressway yesterday afternoon.

In the incident at about 12.30pm, the 21-year-old man who was driving a Ford Ranger heading from Sungai Besi towards Balakong abruptly changed lanes and collided with a motorcycle carrying the family, including two young girls.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the victims, aged five to 34, sustained minor injuries and received treatment at Serdang Hospital.

“A police report has been lodged by both parties, and the Ford Ranger driver has been detained. He will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Court tomorrow,” he said in a statement today.

Sarifudin said that the case falls under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He also urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Kuala Lumpur JSPT office at 03-20719999 to assist in the investigation.

Earlier, a dashcam recording of the incident went viral on social media, showing a motorcycle carrying two adults with children being hit by a vehicle that abruptly changed lanes. ― Bernama