KANGAR, Dec 12 — Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli today said that the state government has no problem with the federal government’s allocation for the state’s development only being through the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), as long as it is for the good of the people.

“The state ICU director always discusses things with me; I say whatever allocations come through the ICU for development for the people of Perlis, I say, please, we don’t have any objection, as long as it is for the welfare of the people.

“It doesn’t matter if the allocation does not come through us, as long as it is meant for the people,” he said in a question and answer session at the State Legislative Assembly sitting, here today.

Mohd Shukri said this in his reply to a question from Datin Marzita Mansor (Perikatan Nasional (PN)-Sena), who wanted to know the allocation given by the ICU to the state government, in development projects under the agency, and projects which have been completed throughout the year 2023.

Advertisement

He added that the ICU had implemented several infrastructure development projects in Perlis, with a total allocation of RM1.7 million this year, and he thanked the ICU for the implementation of these projects.

Meanwhile, he said that the state government had approved six companies to carry out development in the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA), with an estimated investment value of RM2.906 billion, as of last month.

“The first plant is expected to start operating in the third quarter of 2024,” he said, in response to a question from Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (PN-Guar Sanji), who wanted to know the value of new investment in Perlis until November this year. — Bernama

Advertisement