KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Opposition MP Datuk Rosol Wahid has rejected claims that he is set to be the sixth and latest Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member to switch allegiance to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Hulu Terengganu MP said the speculations were “malicious” and were being spread by “irresponsible” people in an attempt to shake up his party and tarnish its image as well as that of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition of which it is a component.

“I have never issued such a statement to any party, especially the media.

“I was surprised by the spread of a fake news titled ‘Support PM: Rosol will release a statement tomorrow’ which went viral on WhatsApp on December 11,” he said in a Facebook post last night while clarifying that he had no intention of declaring support for Anwar.

Rosol also said he will take legal action against those who manipulate information and spread the allegations.

He stressed that he is loyal to Bersatu and expressed his determination to persist with his party’s struggles.

Five Bersatu MPs have openly declared their support for Anwar since October, citing the disbursement of federal funds — controlled by the government — for their constituents as the main reason.

They are: Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, Jeli MP Zahari Kechik, Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, and Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman.

Yesterday, Syed Abu Hussin hinted that “seven to eight” more PN MPs could follow suit soon, without disclosing if they were from Bersatu or PAS.

But PAS has asserted that all of its lawmakers are loyal to the Islamist party and are happy being the federal Opposition at the moment and will never shift their support to to the government.