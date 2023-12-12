KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Komuter and Electric Train (ETS) services of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) in the Klang Valley were today disrupted when a crane toppled near its track.

In a statement, KTMB however did not state the location of the incident but said the incident caused both tracks of the Rawang-Tanjong Malim route to be obstructed.

Following the incident, the Komuter sector of Tanjong Malim-KL Sentral-Tanjong Malim route will be end at Serendah while the ETS service will be announced later.

“The incident will take time to restore as the power line has been severed,” according to the statement.

Therefore, KTMB is providing bus service for passengers in Klang Valley for their journeys to and from Sungai Buloh to Seredah and the KL Sentral-Sungai Buloh-Tanjung Malim route for ETS passengers.

“KTMB will report the latest development from time to time and apologises for any inconvenience caused,” the statement said. — Bernama

