KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Malaysians may soon pay a flat RM5 for one-way ticket between Johor Baru and Woodlands in Singapore on Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) Shuttle Tebrau, as soon as early next year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

The Star quoted Loke as saying that the price for a one-way ticket from Johor Baru to Singapore is RM5, but the return fare is S$5 (RM17.30), prompting KTMB to propose a change to eliminate the difference in fares.

“I welcome the suggestion and will discuss the matter with the Land Public Transport Agency. We hope it can be done by early next year,” he told a press conference after the Johor DAP convention on Sunday.

“Shuttle Tebrau is used by many, about 10,000 passengers are using the service daily,” he was quoted as saying.

Loke said that Malaysia need not hold discussions with Singapore as KTMB is a Malaysian company.

As for continuing Shuttle Tebrau when the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project is completed, Loke said that there was still time to discuss that with Singapore.

“There are still three years until the RTS Link is completed. We will focus on improving the service first,” he said.

On October 26, Loke told Parliament that Malaysia would hold discussions with Singapore to continue the Shuttle Tebrau train service when the RTS Link becomes operational.

He said under a previous bilateral agreement, one of the conditions is to cease Shuttle Tebrau operation six months after the RTS Link is completed.