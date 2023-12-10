IPOH, Dec 10 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president, Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof, today refuted claims that there was a split in the party, amid rumours of a leadership change during the Amanah National Convention, scheduled for December 23-24.

He said the issue of factions did not arise, as the positions of the top five leaders, including the president, would be determined by consensus among the 27 National Leadership Committee members, to be chosen by representatives.

“There is no issue of factions, because these 27 selected members will decide who is eligible to be the president. So, there’s nothing unusual about appointing the president from among those 27 individuals, based on merit,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Amanah Perak Convention, here today.

Also present at the convention were the state Amanah chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi; state PKR chairman Chang Lih Kang; state DAP treasurer Howard Lee Chuan How; and state Umno secretary Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah.

On December 5, media reports claimed that a senior Amanah leader acknowledged the existence of certain groups orchestrating a movement to replace the current president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, with a new leadership led by Mujahid in the upcoming party election.

Amanah Youth chief, Mohd Hasbie Muda, acknowledged the presence of two factions among party supporters, actively pressing for a decision on whether Mohamad should be replaced and appointed as an Advisor to Amanah, or continue leading the party for at least another term.

Meanwhile, Mujahid, who is also the Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, added that a convention, involving the entire unity government machinery, will be held on December 28.

He said that details regarding the content and location of the convention will be announced later.

Meanwhile, in George Town, Amanah’s strategy director, Datuk Seri Dr Zulkefly Ahmad, said that (party) elections should be viewed and conducted in healthy competition among friends in the party.

“Party selection is important because it is a democratic practice within the party, so I want to remind everyone to compete healthily, if you want to hold a manifesto, it’s okay, offer yourself in a good and transparent way.

“I would advise those who offer to contest according to their respective capacities, and the voters or representatives will assess our value and from there we can avoid creating factions in the party. We need to continue to strengthen the party, regardless of who wins, as we will continue to strengthen the party and organisation,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the Penang Amanah Convention, Zulkefly said that the process of rejuvenating Amanah required new and old members to jointly strengthen the party.

“To rejuvenate the party is good, but it needs a combination of seniors, juniors; old people and new people. The combination of young and old is good for Amanah.

To the question of whether there will be a contest for the position of party president, currently held by Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Dr Dzulkefly said that anyone who wants to contest for any position, including at the highest level, should do it in a healthy manner.

When asked if he would offer to run in the election this time, he said that he had yet to make a decision. — Bernama