KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu has endorsed his fellow Cabinet members from Barisan Nasional (BN), saying they have been effective partners in the national unity government.

However, the Parti Amanah Negara president said Umno members must give their backing to the party and coalition if they wish to have a better chance in the next general election after a dismal showing last year.

“All those appointed, I see that they are able to perform their duties, and we always have internal discussions.

“Umno members must rejoin the fold and fortify the party. This is a crucial step in securing victory in the upcoming elections,” the politician called Mat Sabu told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

Advertisement

BN has seven ministers in the Anwar administration, including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is Umno president and BN chairman.

Expressing confidence in their united front, Mohamad said Pakatan Harapan and BN’s control of state governments in Sabah, Sarawak, Johor, Melaka, and Negeri Sembilan has improved the coalition’s ability to influence the outcome of the next general election.

“To win the upcoming elections, I believe that the unity government can succeed because we have support from Sabah, Sarawak, Johor, Melaka, and Negeri Sembilan as this forms a significant bloc for victory.

Advertisement

However, he also expressed urgency on the need for convincing victories in Malay-dominant states — with Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis now strongholds for Perikatan Nasional.

The agriculture and food security minister warned that if the coalition fails to sway Malay voters in those states, the government will remain imbalanced in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Ruling at the federal level cannot be achieved and will be hindered if unable to win several seats in Malay states,” he added.

The government — made of PH, BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, and other allies — currently holds a supermajority with the support of 152 out of 222 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, including five from PN.

In the 15th general election, BN won just 30 seats out of the 191 it contested — its worst performance since inception.

However, BN has since retained the Pelangai state seat in the October by-election with a 2,949-vote majority.

In contrast, Amanah won eight out of 54.