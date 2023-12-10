KOTA KINABALU, Dec 10 — Sabah has constitutional right to receive the 40 per cent revenue collected by the Federal Government, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan.

“It is not part of the development allocation... they are two separate things,” said Jeffrey, who is Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy chairman.

He stressed that there is a need to understand that there is a difference between the rhetoric and the facts.

“The fact is the 40 per cent is our constitutional right and not part of the development allocation. However, in the aspect of development allocation, it has to be looked at from three regions, not Sabah with states in Peninsular but with the whole region.

“Every year I look at the development budget, over 87 per cent to 90 per cent of it is for Peninsular Malaysia. Only about 12 per cent to 13 per cent combined for Sabah and Sarawak.

“They have to change that basis. We need more development than Peninsular and we have more potential to be developed than Peninsular because they are now almost at the peak,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“But you cannot mix that up with our constitutional rights on revenue because that is our right. (It has) nothing to do with the development allocation and that must be returned,” he said.

Jeffrey who was met after officiating the GRS Women Zone 2 movement’s roadshow here today, said this when asked about the proposal to study on how to implement the 40 per cent revenue payment to Sabah.

“We are working on it and people must not be confused about the difference between the development allocation and the other allocations and the revenue rights,” said Jeffrey, who is also Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister.

He stressed that the state’s revenue rights is very basic and should not even be negotiated as it has been negotiated during the formation of Malaysia.

“This is our constitutional rights that we must claim. Of course, how much to pay depends on two things, one the financial position of the federal government, two the financial needs of the state.

“Right now, the financial need of the state is very critical as our infrastructure is way behind and what about developing the state’s potential? We are not taking any money from the federal government or from any other state. It is our own money they collected, they just have to return based on the formula which is already there, no need to go and make another formula,” he said.

Jeffrey however opined that the issue cannot be over politicised and it must be resolved within one year. — Borneo Post