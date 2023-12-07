IPOH, Dec 7 — Investigation papers to prosecute the tourist boat operator involved in the drowning of a woman in Teluk Batik, Lumut on August 28, has been referred to the deputy state prosecutor on November 24, said chairman of the State Housing and Local Government Committee, Sandrea Ng.

Sandrea (PH-Teja) said as a result of the deputy public prosecutor’s review, the accident investigation team from the Malaysian Maritime Department (JLM) was asked to continue investigations for the prosecution process in court.

“The Manjung Municipal Council (MPM) already ordered an immediate suspension of the operator involved until the activity licence is issued from the date of the incident.

“MPM has also issued a notice of safety instructions to all operators and also an order to stop (boat) operations temporarily during the investigation period of the issue,” she said during a question and answer session at the Perak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

She was replying to a question from Datuk Yunus Jamahri (PN-Kuala Kurau) who wanted to know what action was taken against the recreational boat operator involved and steps to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

On August 28, Nurul Afiqah Abdullah Sani, 34, from Parit Buntar, who nearly drowned later died while receiving treatment at the Manjung Hospital when the boat she was on with several other tourists capsized.

Investigations revealed that the victim (like the others) was not wearing a life jacket when the boat capsized and the operator of the recreational boat involved did not have a valid licence.

Following that, the victim’s husband Mohammad Hafiz Johari, 31, had intended to legal action against the parties related to the incident.

Meanwhile, Sandrea said that currently, JLM places Marine Department personnel on weekends and public holidays in resort areas around Lumut to ensure that boats used for tourism activities are licensed and that all boat operators and passengers donned life jackets.

“Boats that operate are also ensured to carry no more than 12 passengers,” she said.

She added that the Manjung Municipal Council has also increased patrols in the coastal areas and always reminded and insisted that boat operators are required to use Personal Floatation Devices (PFD) for passengers.

“In addition, the use of public address system (speakers) is also used to inform tourists to always be careful and safety posters are displayed to create awareness among tourists, especially during school holidays and public holidays,” she said. — Bernama