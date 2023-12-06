PUTRAJAYA, Dec 6 — The 5G network coverage in populated areas in Malaysia has reached 76.1 per cent as of November 30, says Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this meant that there was less than four per cent left for the country to reach the target of 80 per cent 5G network coverage by the end of the year.

He said that once Malaysia reached the target, the government would decide on establishing a second 5G network.

“On December 1, we signed the Share Subscription Agreement (SSA), so the five telecommunication companies will each inject RM233 million into Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB).

“This means that the amount (invested) will help in terms of DNB’s operations as well as the implementation of the 5G network,” he told reporters after his ministry’s monthly assembly here, today.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the ministry would consider extending the Rahmah 5G programme until March 2024. It would be decided through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the 5G Task Force.

He said this was because as of October 30, about 50 per cent of the nearly 100,000 devices provided to the B40 group in the country had yet to be purchased.

“So we had a discussion and since we have almost reached 80 per cent of the 5G network coverage target, maybe more people will be interested (in purchasing the devices). We may consider extending the Rahmah 5G programme,” he said.

Regarding the monthly assembly, Fahmi said the political stability in the country allowed the government to announce five important policies throughout the year successfully.

He said the five policies included the announcement of the Madani Economy, the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), reviewing the salaries of civil servants as well as the white paper on the Progressive Wages Policy which had been approved in Parliament.

“We can consider this as the first anniversary since the day I clocked in at KKD (Ministry of Communications and Digital). A year that was quite enlightening, with many experiences and lessons learned as well as some things that we have successfully worked on.

“So I take the opportunity to state some achievements, not to rest on one’s laurels, but to be a catalyst and fuel for us to work harder in 2024,” he said. — Bernama