KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Telecommunications companies (telcos) are expected to explore Internet facilities through satellite to device mobile services, so that it can be easily accessed everywhere, especially for areas that do not have Internet access.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that with 2.7 per cent of areas still needing basic 4G in the country, his ministry is currently researching the matter, especially in relation to satellite technology, which is hoped to be used by 2025.

“It means that in a remote area where there is no line at all, if the telco provides satellite service to the device then we will have Internet wherever we are,” he said.

“We see some satellite technologies that allow us to get direct lines from satellites.

“This is under research by KKD (Ministry of Communications and Digital) and MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission).

This will take time... the work is going on, hopefully this will be the focus of KKD in the future,” he said after he was a guest during the Apa Khabar Malaysia programme on Bernama TV today.

In the meantime, KKD said it is expected to announce a second network entity other than Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) that will provide 5G services in Malaysia after 5G coverage in the country has recorded 80 per cent of populated areas.

Fahmi said that with the existence of the second network, half of the telecommunication companies will be under DNB while the other half will be with the second entity.

“The second network will create healthy competition between telecommunication companies in further boosting efforts to upgrade their services so that they can be used by the people,” he said.

He said that as of October 31, 2023, 5G coverage has reached 73 per cent of populated areas in Malaysia and is expected to reach 80 per cent in November. — Bernama