KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — A local man suspected of killing a woman senior citizen who was found stabbed to death in her car at Taman Ehsan Kepong, here on November 23, will be charged in the Selayang Court tomorrow.

Acting Gombak district police chief Supt Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the investigation paper on the case was referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor and he had received instructions to charge one of the suspects under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Of the eight suspects arrested, four suspects will be prosecution witnesses and the other suspects will be released,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Noor Ariffin said the Criminal Investigation Division of IPD Gombak had arrested eight local male suspects aged between 21 and 35 years old and they had been remanded for 10 days from Nov 27 until tomorrow to assist with the investigation.

Advertisement

He said the motive for the incident was because the suspect was not satisfied with the house rent rate set by the victim.

In the incident, the police received a call from a member of the public at 10.16pm who was shocked to find a 70-year-old woman bleeding in her car fully clothed in a blouse and a pair of shorts in the back passenger seat covered with a blanket.

An examination of the victim’s body found that there were slash marks on the neck as well as stab marks on the stomach and the victim’s body was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama

Advertisement