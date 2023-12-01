NILAI, Dec 1 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) crippled an international drug trafficking syndicate and seized 260 kilogrammes of ketamine worth RM15.6 million on November 21.

Its deputy director-general (Enforcement & Compliance) Datuk Sazali Mohamad said acting on information, the enforcement team confiscated five blue-coloured barrels abandoned at a dead end of a road in a residential area in Pandan Indah, Kuala Lumpur at 3.50pm.

Based on information on the drum labels, the “drugs” were apparently flown from the Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat, India to the KL International Airport.

“The consignment was declared as chemicals which did not require an import permit from the local authorities. The quantity of drugs seized is enough for 1.3 million drug abusers,” he told reporters at the Customs (Narcotics) headquarters in Kampung Jiran here today.

Following that, the Customs are looking for two main suspects of the case to assist investigations, namely T. Thangarajh, 30, from Rumah Pangsa 610, Pandan Indah 5/20, Kuala Lumpur; and S. Selvaraj, 36, from Taman Esplanad, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

“Investigations revealed that both suspects have no criminal records and not drug mules. The case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

In a separate case, Sazali said the Customs also seized 12 kilogrammes of methamphetamine worth RM400,000 and detained a 35-year-old foreigner at the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Sijangkang, Selangor at 6.30pm on November 8.

“Upon checking his car, we found the drugs in a black bag on the back seat. Investigations revealed that the drugs were smuggled out by sea from Port Dickson to a neighbouring country.

The suspect was charged in court on November 22, under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, he added. — Bernama