DUBAI, Dec 1 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said addressing emissions from the energy and industrial sectors is the focus of Malaysia’s climate actions, as it account for the majority of Malaysia’s total carbon emissions.

The King in his royal address said, under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), Malaysia has envisaged to increase the share of green and sustainable energy in its total primary energy mix.

“Thus, this transitional aspiration is projected to significantly increase, not only the average national gross domestic product (GDP) from energy transition activities but also generate more green jobs for Malaysians,” said the King in his address at the opening of the Malaysia Pavilion at the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), here.

Also present at the ceremony were Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah noted that Malaysia has pledged its efforts to address global warming by submitting the updated nationally determined contribution in 2021 based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

His Majesty highlighted that without exception, every country must contribute to combating climate change.

“Such commitment involves meticulous policy implementation in which finance and technology accessibility stand out as the additional hurdles for developing and emerging economies.

“Therefore, bridging the gap in technology and financing between developed and developing nations is crucial to providing equal access to clean energy solutions at a reasonable cost.

“This includes recognising the unique challenges and opportunities each country holds,” said the King.

Also present were Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Themed ‘Going Beyond: Green Growth, Resilient Community, Sustainable Planet’, the Malaysia Pavilion at COP28, led by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) and Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), encapsulates the country’s approach to climate and biodiversity issues.

The pavilion serves as a manifestation of collaborative ethos, a core element of Malaysian culture, uniting Malaysian and international thought leaders across public, private, and social sectors. — Bernama