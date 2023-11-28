KUALA LUMPUR Nov 28 — Two men were arrested in Kelantan for allegedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and threatening the prime minister on social media.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the men were both local, aged around 37 and 34.

The first man was arrested in Kota Baru on Sunday (November 26) for being the suspected owner or handler of the Facebook account “Che Mat Cik Po”, which posted a seditious comment that cause hate or disloyalty towards the royalty, he said, adding that the man has been remanded for four days from yesterday until November 30 for further investigation.

Razarudin said that the second man was arrested on November 28 at Jalan Padang Tembak, Kota Baru on suspicions of being the owner or handler of the TikTok account @jaiadani89, which posted criminal threats against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, adding that the suspect has been remanded for three days from November 28 to 30.

Both cases are still being investigated by the Classified Crimes Unit of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department, he said, with the first case being under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1984 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988, while the second case is under section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

He also reminded the public to avoid speculation that could disrupt the investigations and also to be more conscious of sensitive issues involving public order and national security on social media. — Bernama

