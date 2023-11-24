JERANTUT, Nov 24 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today launched the mission to deliver essential items to forward bases in the Hulu Tembeling subdistrict, here, in preparation for the monsoon season.

Acting Pahang Ruler Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah was also in attendance.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, State Social Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Datuk Sabariah Saidan and State Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Siti Nor Hasma Mat Isa.

His Majesty flagged off five boats, a lorry and two four-wheel drive vehicles loaded with 19 tonnes of food items to be delivered to six forward bases in the subdistrict.

The forward bases that are used to store dry food items such as rice, cooking oil, sugar, biscuits and tea are located in Kampung Kuala Sat, Kampung Pagi, Kampung Mat Daling, Kampung Bantai, Kampung Gusai and Kampung Sungai Kuching, an Orang Asli settlement.

Nineteen forward bases in the Jerantut district will store 44 tonnes of dry food items in preparation for the north-eastern monsoon season in the state.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah performed Friday prayers at Kampung Kuala Sat Mosque along with the villagers and presented assistance to 150 asnaf (tithe recipients).

He also visited the homes of several JKM aid recipients in the village and handed over his personal contribution as well as donations from the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council. — Bernama