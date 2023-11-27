KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today said there are countless opportunities for collaboration that can be explored between Malaysia and Monaco, including in marine-related pursuits.

The King said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2009, they have proven to be filled with opportunities and potentials to be explored.

“From scientific endeavours to marine-related pursuits, there are countless opportunities for collaboration and growth that we are eager to explore. Trade and investment is also another promising and vital aspect in our bilateral relations,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this at a state banquet held in honour of the visiting Prince Albert II of Monaco and his delegation at Istana Negara here today. Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Prince was also accorded a state welcome at the palace.

As both countries experienced positive trade growth in 2022 and for the first three quarters this year, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the momentum must be maintained for the mutual benefit of their respective countries.

On Prince Albert’s four-day visit to Malaysia which began yesterday, His Majesty said it stands as a testament to the enduring friendship shared between the two countries and their peoples, and hopes the Prince and his delegation will experience the warmth staying in Malaysia.

Advertisement

Al-Sultan Abdullah also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the Prince for the appointment of Datuk Seri Omar Naresh as the First Consul of Monaco in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Prince Albert, in his toast speech, said he was deeply touched by the King’s invitation for him to visit Malaysia again the first in 1997.

“I still remember my visit to your country in November 1997, when I was at the time, a Crown Prince. So exceptional was your hospitality and your generosity.

“Your reciprocal visit to Monaco this past May also is a sign of friendship that my family and I appreciate most deeply. It reflects our commitment to strengthen cooperation between our countries and the fraternity between our two peoples,” he said.

According to the Prince, although Malaysia and Monaco have different territories and histories, both countries share the same values and concerns in terms of sustainable development and protection of the planet.

Since his arrival yesterday, Prince Albert, who was accompanied by ministers, senior officials and a business delegation from Monaco, has launched the Monaco Honorary Consul Office and visited the Islamic Art Museum in Kuala Lumpur.

He is also slated to attend the Monaco Economic Forum 2023 here this evening.

Before leaving home on Wednesday, Prince Albert is also scheduled to visit the Malayan Tiger Conservation Centre and the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre in Pahang. — Bernama