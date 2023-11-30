SHAH ALAM, Nov 30 — The appeal of celebrities and influencers can draw in their followers to engage in beneficial activities, including paying zakat (tithe) to help those in need among eligible recipients.

Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) Head of the Collection Division Muhd Fikri Naim Harun said through LZS’ religious outreach programme ‘Selebriti Bersama Mufti’ held today, the focus is on the role played by celebrities and influencers.

“Today, we have Selangor Mufti (Datuk Dr Anhar Opir) to share religious knowledge with celebrities and influencers so that they can get information directly from LZS and the Mufti to disseminate to the public and their followers.

“Additionally, this programme aims to create synergy between LZS and celebrity friends, with them being a gateway (to invite the public) to give zakat to help eligible recipients in Selangor,” he told reporters after the programme today.

Attended by more than 30 celebrities, the programme provides a platform to share information about zakat management, especially related to collection and distribution. It also serves as a platform to encourage entrepreneurs among celebrities to fulfil their zakat obligations.

Meanwhile, Muhd Fikri Naim said LZS’s current zakat collection amount has reached RM800 million, and the board is targeting RM400 million for this month.

Earlier at the event, three companies handed over business and income zakat, totalling RM985,916.73.

Bizmilla Catering Sdn. Bhd, represented by chief executive officer Nursyamila Jirin or Mila Jirin, handed over business zakat amounting to RM365,268.73; followed by the Founder of Bawal Sdn Bhd, Halyza Maysuri and Mohd Rosli Awang, who presented income zakat (RM407,888) and the Founder of Herbaworks Healthcare Sdn Bhd, Ikhwan Hasyidan Ilyas, who also handed over income zakat (RM212,760). — Bernama