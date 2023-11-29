GEORGE TOWN, Nov 29 — The company that employed one of the three Bangladeshi workers who died when a logistics warehouse under construction collapsed in Batu Maung, Bayan Lepas near here, will repatriate his remains to Bangladesh.

A representative of the company, which is based in Puchong, who wished to be known as Nor, said the worker has been identified as Sayful, 29.

“We came to Penang as soon as we received the news. Only one of our workers is involved in the incident,” she told reporters after identifying his body at the Penang Hospital mortuary, here today.

Nor, in her 40s, said Saiful’s family in Bangladesh have been notified and wished them strength to face this tragedy.

Sayful had worked for the company for five years and never failed to send money to his family, said Nor, who was teary and visibly shaken.

“Before being sent here (Batu Maung), he worked in Kuantan, Pahang and Terengganu. He was a good and hardworking employee. He was also a soft-spoken and well-mannered person,” she said.

She said Sayful and all the foreign workers under the company are insured and have valid Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) cards.

Meanwhile, Sayful’s close friend and countryman, Tayabur Rahman, 30, who was also present at the mortuary, said he had lost a very good friend and was shocked at his passing in such an incident.

In the incident at 9.58pm yesterday, three Bangladeshi workers died in the collapse of the under-construction logistics warehouse, while two other victims were critically injured and are being treated at the Penang Hospital. — Bernama