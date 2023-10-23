KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has defended Inspected-General of Police’s warning against those who play up topics on race, religion and the royal institution (3R).

He said if the topic of discussion is related to love for the country, the country moving forward, and the righteousness of the country, there is no issue with those.

“What should be refrained are words like this : “voting for Pakatan Harapan (PH) is dangerous because PH sponsors the Jews. That you can’t’.

“This was spoken by Pagoh (Bersatu Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) during a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ceramah in Parit Jawa on November 17, 2022.

“This was said and so the police have to investigate because there was a report lodged,” Saifuddin told the Parliament today during Question and Answer Time.

He was responding to a supplementary question asked by Muhyiddin who sought clarification on the IGP’s multiple statements on the refrain from 3R topics.

“What is the Word (in it)? If you speak about the Malay race, Islam as a hole and pure religion, go ahead.

“But why to the extent of PH is dangerous because they sponsor the Jews and caused the Christianisation in Malaysia, hence the police (launched) investigations.

“And when the police investigate, Tan Sri (Muhyiddin) is called and there is nothing insulting about being called to the police station, just leave a statement or two then you can go home. It is statements like this that the police will investigate,” he added.

On November 18, Muhyiddin reportedly said his speech during a PN mega rally in Muar was selectively edited, after he received public criticism for claiming Jews and Christians are attempting to Christianise the country.

Saifuddin then cited another example, whereby PAS Marang MP Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said on July 30, 2022, said that in the 22 months of PH governing the country, it attempted to take apart the Federal Constitution, get rid of Islam and challenge the Malays’ special position in the country.

“In the 22 months, I was with Pagoh (gesturing to the Pagoh MP) in the government.

“In the 22 months, let’s recall Pagoh, was there any Cabinet paper or any decision made by the PH supreme council on taking apart the Federal Constitution and getting rid of Islam?

“None. But this was said and that is why reports were lodged,” he said.

Muhyiddin had earlier in the Question and Answer Time requested that Saifuddin order the IGP to retract the statement regarding 3R.

The Pagoh MP cited freedom of speech and that people had the freedom to speak up.

“I understand there is the Sedition Act, but could I request that the Minister ask the IGP to explain in detail regarding the 3R statement, as I think the statement is not accurate.

“We should have the freedom and right to voice, we can speak up on anything but in a good manner, otherwise it means that issues that champion the Malay rights, upholding the Federal Constitution or defending the Rulers system, it can’t be those are conflicting because now we are afraid to speak up.

“I was told that the police don’t have a fixed SOP (standard operating procedure).

“Whoever utters the words he is hauled up. I was called up five times and I didn’t even refer it to anyone, so I’m asking if the police can retract the statement and offer a detailed explanation,” Muhyiddin said.