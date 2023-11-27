KUCHING, Nov 27 — Sarawak police will beef up security in view of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s presence at the Global Muslim Business Forum (GMBF) scheduled from tomorrow until November 30 at the Borneo Kuching Convention Centre (BCCK) here.

Sarawak Commissioner, Datuk Mancha Ata said the move was to ensure the safety of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who was reported to have received death threats.

“We are ready to tighten and improve security arrangements during his presence here. So far, police have tightened security precautions and checks, including intelligence measures,” he said at a press conference in conjunction with the GMBF at the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police had received one report on death threats made against the prime minister.

Yesterday, a screenshot of a TikTok video went viral on social media, where an user offered RM5 million to anyone who would shoot dead the prime minister, ministers, and members of a political party.

The video has since been removed.

Mancha said a total of 559 police officers, including 70 senior police officers, were deployed throughout the forum.

The officers on the ground involve all elements of the Royal Malaysia Police by focusing on the safety of VVIPs and the public, traffic control and action plans in case of incidents, he said.

“It is understood that Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, ministers and ambassadors attend the forum together with 718 participants including moderators and speakers from 48 countries,” he said. — Bernama