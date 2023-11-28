KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The flood situation in Selangor has fully recovered while Terengganu and Kelantan are gradually recovering as the number of evacuees placed in temporary relief centres (PPS) in both states continues to drop tonight.

In Selangor, according to the Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee, Selangor Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the last PPS, Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Abdul Aziz in Kuala Selangor, was closed at 4.51pm today.

In Terengganu, flood evacuees recorded a decrease as 31 victims involving seven families were still in two PPS in two districts as of 8pm tonight, compared to 40 people this morning.

It involved Kuala Terengganu with 22 evacuees from five families still sheltering in PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Atas Tol while, in Setiu, nine victims from two families are still housed in PPS SK Kampung Rhu Sepuluh.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a PPS at SK Tok Kah in Dungun was closed today after all the victims were allowed to return home this afternoon.

Meanwhile, In Kelantan, the number of victims dropped to 438 people from 137 families as of 8.03pm tonight, compared to 463 people from 142 families this morning in four PPS in Pasir Mas and Bachok districts.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info portal, in Pasir Mas, there were 238 people from 82 families in PPS SK Tok Deh, while 65 victims from 19 families remained in SK Kedai Tanjong.

Advertisement

In the Bachok district, 68 victims from 20 families were placed in SK Jelawat and 67 victims from 16 families remained sheltered at SMK Beris Panchor. — Bernama