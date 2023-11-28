KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― Permanent Disaster Relief Centres (PPKB) will be established immediately, with the pilot project to begin in nine states, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the PPKB involves a ceiling cost of RM5 million for each centre and is set to provide better protection for flood victims than temporary relief centres (PPS).

“We are faced with floods every year, it's unreasonable to only have PPS, that's why the government decided to set up the PPKB.

“So, the PPKB can perhaps also be a community activity centre (outside the flood season) but is reserved with one preparation (to deal with floods) so that it is better,” he said during the Minister's Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) as to whether the government has plans and actions to improve basic PPS facilities nationwide. ― Bernama

