KUCHING, Nov 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) played an important role in bringing political stability to the country.

“I want to say that I cannot ignore the fact that the premier and GPS play a vital role in this regard,” he said at the gala dinner held in conjunction with the Global Muslim Business Forum here.

He said to him it was occasion to celebrate the unity government “because in the first few months there were some minor turbulences, but now, the unity government is politically stable and a time to focus on economy and energy transition.”

“This day is one year of the unity government. We can talk about energy transition, digital transformation, and economic vibrancy because we are politically stable.

“We have more than two-thirds majority in Parliament,” he said.

With the support of 23 members of parliament from GPS, Anwar was sworn in last year as the 10th prime minister of Malaysia.

