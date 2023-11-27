KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 27 — The Terengganu government will announce its special financial assistance to the state’s civil servants after the Kemaman by-election.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said this was to prevent problems from arising as the by-election campaign is in full swing.

Without elaborating, Ahmad Samsuri, who is also the PAS candidate for the by-election, hinted that it would be a slight increase from the RM900 announced last year.

He told reporters this when met after tabling the state’s Budget 2024 at the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Advertisement

Earlier, several states had announced the granting of special financial aid for state civil servants, including Penang (half a month’s salary), Johor (two months’ salary), Selangor (two and a half months’ salary), and Kedah and Sabah (RM2,000 each).

The Kemaman by-election will see a direct fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, former Chief of Defence Force Gen (R) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Ahmad Samsuri.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Tuesday (November 28) for early voting and December 2 as polling day for the Kemaman by-election, which needs to be held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on September 26 to nullify the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid in the 15th general election (GE15). — Bernama

Advertisement