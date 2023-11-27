KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Authorities reportedly suspected that RM70 million of the donations received by charity organisation Aman Palestin were instead allegedly funnelled into a separate company.

The Star reported citing an unnamed source close to the investigation saying that the company would then allegedly use the money to invest in gold and property, and some cash would further be transferred into several other accounts.

“Investigators found that money was credited into the company’s accounts.

“Investigators scrutinising the money trail also found money from Aman Palestin that was channelled to the company was then transferred to accounts belonging to several other companies,” the source was quoted as saying.

The report said the unnamed company possesses 27 assets including some plots of land in Selangor and buildings in other states.

Last week, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it had frozen 41 bank accounts linked to Aman Palestin and several other companies following the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of RM70 million by the charity organisation.

Among the items seized during the raid were four Grade 999.9 gold bullion weighing 1kg each.

The MACC also said it has raided Aman Palestin’s premises to acquire documentation regarding the organisation’s financial activities and operations spanning the last five years.

MACC said its investigation is ongoing and is being held under the MACC Act 2009, the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla), and the Penal Code.

Doubts over Aman Palestin emerged when Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin through a letter dated August 24 had instructed the Perlis State Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIPs) not to permit the collection of funds by Aman Palestin in places of worship and relevant religious premises within the state.

Subsequently, the state religious authority suspended fund collections by Aman Palestin in Perlis effective October 12, pending the completion of a probe.

Formed in 2004, the Bangi-based Aman Palestin’s website said it was formed to collect donations and channel them to those affected by conflicts in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon.

Its executive director is Abdullah Zaik Abdul Rahman, formerly the president of the controversial Islamist group Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma). Another director, Zaini Awang, is also an Isma leader while its adviser Zainur Rashid is currently Isma’s vice-president.

Its chief executive is Awang Suffian Awang Piut.