KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Several areas in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang are expected to experience continuous rain, from today until Wednesday (November 29).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said that an alert level warning has been issued for Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan.

A similar warning has also been issued for Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu, while in Pahang it involves Kuantan and Pekan.

It also said that the public should always refer to the website, https://www.met.gov.my and its social media accounts as well as download the myCuaca application, for the latest and authentic information.

The public can also contact MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for enquiries. — Bernama

