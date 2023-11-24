KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous heavy rain warning that is expected to occur in several areas in Kelantan and throughout Terengganu until Sunday (November 26).

MetMalaysia in a statement today said in Kelantan, the areas involved are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

MetMalaysia also informed that an alert-level continuous rain is also expected in Gua Musang, Kelantan, as well as in Jerantut and Kuantan, Pahang during the same period.

Continuous rain warning has also been issued for all districts in Perlis, Kedah, and Penang, while in Perak, the areas affected are Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama; Hulu Perak; Kuala Kangsar and Manjung which is expected to occur from tomorrow until Thursday. — Bernama

Advertisement