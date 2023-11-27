KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — As many as 85 per cent, or 4.1 million students, have accessed the Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia (DELIMa) platform for online learning, as of November 9.

Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying said that the DELIMa had also been accessed by 99.5 per cent, or 420,000 teachers, for the same period.

“As of today, a total of 5.3 million users of various levels, consisting of primary school pupils, secondary school students, post-secondary school students i.e. sixth form, matriculation college and institutes of teacher education (IPG) trainees, vocational college students, teachers, lecturers and education leaders, can access DELIMa at anytime, anywhere,” she said, during the question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

She was replying to a question from Senator Prof Tan Sri Mohamed Haniffa Abdullah, regarding the implementation and results of the digital teaching and learning policy approach, to ensure the new generation is digitally literate.

In the meantime, Lim said that the Education Ministry (MOE) will launch the Digital Education Policy (DPD) tomorrow (November 28), to ensure that the education transformation is on the right track towards producing a competitive digitally literate generation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when presenting the Mid-Term Review (MTR) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in September, said that DPD will be launched to produce digitally skilled students in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), through increasing knowledge, skills and values. — Bernama

