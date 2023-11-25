SHAH ALAM, Nov 25 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s motion to not run as president in the next party election due next year was today rejected by the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) delegates.

Bersatu permanent chairman Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah made the announcement after asking delegates attending the party’s sixth annual general meeting (AGM) here whether or not they agreed with Muhyiddin’s proposed motions on three points.

“We heard a debate about the president’s policy speech from state representatives, wing representatives, and student representatives.

“The average debate supported the president’s policy speech by rejecting three points.

Advertisement

“Article 123, does not defend the position of president, we reject it. Article 124, meeting to find a replacement, we reject. Article 125, his last Bersatu annual general assembly, we reject,” he said after 20 delegates ended their debate on the president’s policy speech.

“Please delegates, do you agree unanimously with this decision?” Mohd Suhaimi asked inside one of the halls at the Ideal Convention Centre here which was being used as the venue for the party’s AGM.

The delegates replied with roars of “Yes” and “correct”.

Advertisement

Mohd Suhaimi said he accepted their decision announced the rejection of all three points from Muhyiddin’s policy speech yesterday.

Muhyiddin appeared to have caught Bersatu members by surprised when he announced that he will not be defending his presidency position at the party’s election due next year.

Muhyiddin was elected as Bersatu president in the party’s first internal election in August 2020.

Following his announcement, the Bersatu supreme council held an emergency meeting last night.

Party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the council voted to reject Muhyiddin’s plan to abstain from defending his presidency again, adding that the former prime minister’s leadership is still needed by party members and by Malaysians in general.