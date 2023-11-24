SHAH ALAM, Nov 24 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today said that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision not to contest for the party president post next year is merely a proposal.

He said the matter should not be made into an issue as the leadership only just learned about it during Muhyiddin’s policy speech at the party’s sixth annual general meeting (AGM) earlier today.

“I don’t want this to be a big issue.

“The leadership has agreed that Tan Sri is not defending his position and not resigning. We haven’t suggested anyone to be the president and he is still our president,” he said during a press conference at the Ideal Convention Centre, where the AGM is being held.

Advertisement

In the same press conference, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu expressed surprise at the party leader’s announcement.

Earlier in his speech, Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh MP, announced that he won’t be defending his position as Bersatu’s president for the next party election.

Muhyiddin was elected as Bersatu president in the party’s first internal election in August 2020.

Advertisement