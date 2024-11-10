KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — National number one men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik had to dig deep to secure the Korea Masters title today, claiming Malaysia’s first men’s doubles crown of the year.

According to Berita Harian, in a tense final at the Iksan Gymnasium, the sixth-ranked Aaron and Wooi Yik overcame the home pairing of Jin Yong and Kim Won-ho in three sets, sealing the victory with a US$15,750 (RM69,020) prize.

Although they were the tournament’s top seeds and widely expected to win, Aaron-Wooi Yik faced a tough challenge from the local duo, who took the first set 21-23.

With the home crowd cheering them on, Jin Yong and Kim were buoyed by the support but Aaron-Wooi Yik held their nerve and eventually secured the win.

BH reported in the deciding set, Jin Yong and Kim, who had only recently teamed up, put up a strong fight early on. However, their challenge was swiftly ended by Wooi Yik, who seemed to have found his best form, with the match finishing in 66 minutes.