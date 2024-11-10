NIBONG TEBAL, Nov 10 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed today that Dhaka has asked Malaysia to extradite Bestinet founder Datuk Seri Aminul Islam and Bangladesh businessman Ruhul Amin who are wanted there on suspicion of money laundering and human trafficking activities.

However, Saifuddin Nasution said Malaysia has not yet agreed to the request, The Star reported.

“The duo can only be extradited if Dhaka is pressing charges against them,” he was quoted as saying in a press conference here after witnessing the handover of the Jawi Immigration Depot and Quarters.

Saifuddin Nasution said Malaysian authorities are currently reviewing Bangladesh’s request, but indicated that there were many points that needed to be made clear first.

“We need to clarify the objective first. If the objective is for Dhaka to conduct investigations, then they should use the mutual legal assistance channel for that,” he was quoted as telling reporters.

He said Bangladesh’s extradition request did not specify if Aminul – who is now a Malaysian citizen – or his associate Ruhul, were to be questioned in connection with an investigation or face formal charges in court.

The minister said he had discussed the extradition request with the Attorney-General and Inspector-General of Police, adding that the latter will liaise with his Bangladesh counterpart on it.

Bangladesh’s request was first reported by news agency Bloomberg on November 5, citing unnamed sources in Dhaka.