GEORGE TOWN, Nov 10 — A 15-year-old girl tragically lost her life after falling from the 16th floor of a condominium in Farlim, here, last night.

The incident occurred at 11.45 pm when the girl’s parents were not at home. She fell from her family unit on the 16th floor.

Acting Timur Laut police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake confirmed the incident and said that, so far, there is no indication of foul play. However, investigations are ongoing.

“The victim’s body has been sent to Penang Hospital for a post-mortem, which will be conducted today,” he said.

It is understood that the girl was at home with her 16-year-old boyfriend and her adopted sister, who is in her 20s. — Bernama