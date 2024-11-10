SINGAPORE, Nov 10 — Father Christopher Lee who was the victim of a knife attack in St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah yesterday is reportedly recovering in National University Hospital here.

Singapore’s CNA reported Archbishop’s Communications Office saying that the Roman Catholic priest is in a stable condition after the surgery to close his wounds went well.

“He remains warded for doctors to monitor his condition,” the office was quoted saying.

“At this time we do not encourage visitors to the hospital so that Father Chris can rest well. We do however encourage all to pray for his speedy recovery.”

CNA also reported that masses went on as usual this morning despite a downpour, with many parishioners turning up.

It also reported that police cars were observed patrolling the area during the mass.

Lee, a parish priest at St Joseph’s Church, was attacked by a knife-wielding man while celebrating the 5.30 pm mass yesterday.

The suspect, a 37-year-old Singaporean Sinhalese man with a history of serious hurt and drug-related offences, was disarmed by members of the congregation and subsequently arrested by police officers.

Based on preliminary investigations, police believe the suspect acted alone and that the attack is not an act of terrorism.

Singapore’s Inter-Religious Organisation has since condemned the incident, while Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called for calm.